Five security personnel were killed and 13 others injured as Naxals blow up a bus in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday.

The landmine explosion took place between Kademeta and Kanhargaon villages when the security personnel -- mostly policemen -- were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, state Director General of Police D M Awasthi told PTI.

"Over 20 security personnel were onboard the bus. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited," the DGP added.