3 other instances when Rahul Bajaj spoke his mind

At Bajaj Auto’s annual general meeting in Pune in July 2017, eight months after Modi’s declaration of demonetising the two highest value bank notes, which accounted for about 86 percent of the national currency in circulation, Bajaj said that he failed to see any positives from the move.
Bajaj has also been critical of the economic downturn in the country. There has been a consistent drop in the GDP over the past few quarters and the Bajaj Auto chairman in the company’s 2019 AGM said that despite the government’s upbeat stance, the slowdown was real.
The Harvard Business School alumnus was equally scathing in his criticism of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which was in power from 2004 to 2014, when it came to its economic policies. In June 2013, he berated the Congress-led government for the state of Indian economy.
