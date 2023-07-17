Opposition parties are likely to deliberate on a broad plan for their unity efforts, where they intend to put up one common candidate against the BJP across the country.

Twenty-four political parties will meet for the second edition of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The opposition grouping is to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition parties are likely to deliberate on a broad plan for their unity efforts, where they intend to put up one common candidate against the BJP across the country, sources told PTI.

Here is all you need to know:

- The MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are new entrants to the meeting.

The 24 opposition parties have together around 150 Lok Sabha members currently.

- Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to attend the meeting.

- NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party working president Supriya Sule will attend the meeting on July 18.

- The opposition leaders may move forward on the formation of a sub-committee to ideate a joint agitational plan on key issues and chalk out further programmes of unity, reported PTI.

- AAP to attend the meeting after Congress decided to oppose in Parliament the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after senior party leader Ajit Pawar and at least 30 MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister and eight other MLAs as the ministers on July 2.