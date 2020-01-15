#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
2G to be back in Jammu, broadband in Kashmir from Wednesday

Updated : January 15, 2020 08:42 AM IST

Users will not be be able to access any social media sites and messaging services, said the order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra.
Internet services were suspended across J&K on August 5, when the Centre announced to scrapping of the Constitution's Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.
Broadband services were restored in October last year in Jammu, while in Ladakh, both mobile and broadband services were restored.
