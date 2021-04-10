  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

25% candidates in phase-5 of WB polls have declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR

Updated : April 10, 2021 09:14 AM IST

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 318 candidates.
Among the major parties, 28 of the 45 candidates (62 percent) of the BJP, 18 of the 42 candidates (43 percent) out of the TMC have declared criminal cases
25% candidates in phase-5 of WB polls have declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR
Published : April 10, 2021 09:14 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Startup Street: Alteria Capital closes second venture debt fund at Rs 1,325 crore

Startup Street: Alteria Capital closes second venture debt fund at Rs 1,325 crore

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 1.36 times on last day

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 1.36 times on last day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement