24 parties to attend Opposition meeting on July 17, 18 in Bengaluru

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 12:19:24 PM IST (Published)

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting which comes in the backdrop of vertical split in the NCP after Ajit Pawar joined hands with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

Twenty four political parties will attend the opposition meeting on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru to unitedly fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are the new political parties that will be joining the meeting, ANI reported.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the opposition parties meeting this time, media reports said.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of the vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with senior party leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister and eight other MLAs were sworn in as the ministers on Sunday.
