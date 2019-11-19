Politics

2,391 people died during monsoon in 2019: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha

Updated : November 19, 2019 03:16 PM IST

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Peak deployment of the National Disaster Response Force was 176 teams which rescued 98,962 people and 617 livestock.