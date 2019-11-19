Politics
2,391 people died during monsoon in 2019: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha
Updated : November 19, 2019 03:16 PM IST
Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Peak deployment of the National Disaster Response Force was 176 teams which rescued 98,962 people and 617 livestock.
2,391 human lives and 15,729 cattle were lost, 8,00,067 houses were damaged and 63.975 lakh hectares of cropped areas were affected due to floods, cloudburst, landslide, Rai told Lok Sabha.
