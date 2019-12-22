#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
23 dead as anti-CAA protests grow across the country

Updated : December 22, 2019 02:08 PM IST

Nine people died in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, said state police spokesman Pravin Kumar. He said most of the victims were young people but denied police were responsible.
Six people were killed during clashes in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, and police said Saturday that over 600 had been taken into custody since then as part of “preventive action."
The backlash against the law marks the strongest show of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he was first elected in 2014.
