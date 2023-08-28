2024 LS polls: INDIA alliance meeting on Aug 31-Sept 1 to unveil logo, discuss seat sharing

The Opposition bloc INDIA will hold its third round of meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Leaders from 28 opposition outfits, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and chief ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states will participate in the meeting.

All eyes will be on Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar who stirred a debate with his claims that there was no split in the party and Maharashra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was still their leader.

What to expect

The alliance will discuss the INDIA bloc's strategies for the 2024 general elections. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told PTI.

It is reported that the alliance's logo is likely to be unveiled.

4-5 NDA parties to join INDIA, claims Cong

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma claimed four to five parties among the 38 that had attended the BJP-led NDA meeting are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days.

"At least 4 to 5 political parties which were among the 38 parties that attended the NDA meeting are in touch with the INDIA alliance. Some of them are expected to join the opposition bloc," Sharma told a press conference on Sunday.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the bloc - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).