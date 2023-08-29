Nitish Kumar neither has party nor image, says Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he neither has the party nor an image to be a convener of INDIA alliance. The remarks came of the Opposition bloc meeting this week in Mumbai.

Kishor said when Nitish cannot guarantee his own foothold in Bihar then what will he do for the Opposition unity at the national level. He listed Opposition parties — Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK — which are stronger than the Janata Dal United.

"Even if you look at the order, Congress is the largest Opposition party, TMC comes next followed by DMK - they have won their entire state and have 20-25 MPs. They can claim to win their state. Nitish Kumar has nothing - neither the party nor his image. On what basis can he be made (the convener of INDIA)?..." Kishor asked.

Nitish had on Monday reiterated that his drive to forge opposition unity was prompted by "no personal ambitions" and that he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA.

"I have been maintaining it since the beginning that I have no desire for myself…I have no personal ambitions… Mujhe Kuch Nahi Chahiye (I don’t want anything –post). Somebody else could be given the responsibility (Convener post). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working only in this direction", said Kumar.

The 26-party opposition alliance, which has been formed to jointly take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, have already met twice – first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The opposition bloc is set to hold its third meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 for further talks.