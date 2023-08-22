Centre drawing up a plan to announce SOPs — timing, scale not decided yet

As India prepares for the 2024 general election, the government is said to be in the process of formulating a strategic plan to introduce a series of new incentives. However, the precise timing and scale of these announcements have yet to be finalised, sources within the government said.

According to information received by CNBC-TV18, the government is planning to roll out several key SOPs and new initiatives in the lead-up to the elections. These initiatives are expected to be spread across various periods, with some set to be unveiled during the festive season and others earmarked for the Interim Budget. However, the specifics of these schemes remain under wraps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently unveiled that the government will launch a new home loan scheme tailored to meet the needs of urban dwellers. The scheme aims to ease the burden of home ownership in cities and appears to be part of a broader strategy to appeal to urban voters.

As the election draws nearer , the government is reportedly considering additional expenditures aimed at boosting public sentiment. However, the details of these potential cash injections remain undisclosed.

Despite this news, the government remains tight-lipped about the exact timeline and scale of these announcements.

In the realm of fiscal policy, there is speculation surrounding the possibility of an excise cut on fuel. However, as of now, no definitive decision has been reached on this matter.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be closely watched with assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh — due this year.

