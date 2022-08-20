    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    After CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says 2024 elections will be Modi vs Kejriwal

    The CBI had on Friday raided the residence of Sisodia and over 20 other locations in Delhi-NCR in an excise policy case.  Raids were conducted in seven other states as well.

    The Centre is worried about the rise of Arvind Kejriwal and not corruption, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his residence.
    The CBI had on Friday raided the residence of Sisodia and over 20 other locations in Delhi-NCR in an excise policy case.  Raids were conducted in seven other states as well.
    “Corruption is not what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about. If that was the case, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be probing the scams in Gujarat following the hooch tragedy. They would be investigating as to why the expressway that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister washed away barely five days after opening. The Centre is just worried about the rise of Arvind Kejriwal, who has shown in Punjab that people are longing for a change,” Sisodia said.
    Praising the Delhi chief minister and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party Sisodia said that he has done great work in field of healthcare and education and the Prime Minister is afraid of him.
    "To date, people kept asking as to who would go up against PM Modi in 2024. I am declaring here, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls."
    Sisodia had earlier said that he will fully corporate with the CBI investigation in the case. "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."
    Sisodia had been on trial over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government's now withdrawn Excise Policy, 2021-22.
