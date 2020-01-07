2020 Delhi Assembly elections: All the key numbers

The 2020 Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted on February 8, the Election Commission of India chief Sunil Arora announced on Monday. The parties in fray have been in the election mode for the past few weeks and their activities are likely to gather pace in the next few days.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won by a landslide in the 2014 election, cornering an unprecedented 67 of the 70 seats. However, they are likely to face a much stiffer fight this year with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which took the other three seats in the last Assembly election, expected to be the main challenger.

The Congress, which enjoyed three successive terms in power before being reduced to a junior partner of AAP in 2013, drew a blank in the 2015 polls. It will hope for better fortunes this year.

The Delhi election will be conducted in a single phase on February 8. The model code of conduct kicked into effect with Monday’s announcement.