2020 Delhi Assembly elections: All the key numbers

Updated : January 07, 2020 03:18 PM IST

The votes will be counted on February 11, three days after polling.
According to the election commission data, there are 14,692,136 voters in Delhi, including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.
In 2015, AAP’s Kailash Gahlot won his Najafgarh seat with a mere 1,555 votes, having cornered 34.62 percent of the ballot.
