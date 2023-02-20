1968 Udupi victory was BJP’s first gateway to South India, says JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday recalled that the party’s victory in Udupi Municipal Council in 1968 was the first for the party in South India, and that resulted in its gateway to the region, as he wooed the local voters to elect his outfit to power again in the upcoming elections.

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday recalled that the party’s victory in Udupi Municipal Council in 1968 was the first for the party in South India, and that resulted in its gateway to the region, as he wooed the local voters to elect his outfit to power again in the upcoming elections.

He also recalled his association with BJP veteran leader and former Minister late V S Acharya, who was from Udupi.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party that is proactive, responsible, pro-responsive, and has responded to the difficulties of the people, Nadda highlighted initiatives taken by the party’s government at the Centre like COVID vaccination drive, efforts taken in getting back Indian students from war affected Ukraine, and India emerging as fifth largest economy, among others.

"You all see Joe Biden on television and he still wears a mask, because in US, only 76% vaccination has been done. But here, I can see that nobody is wearing a mask and all sitting close to each other because PM Modi gave us 220 crore jabs," Nadda said at a rally in Udupi.

He asserted that BJP is the only party which has an ideological background, cadre base, and a mass following whereas all the other political parties in the country, including the Congress, are family or dynastic parties.

”We are the privileged ones that we are karyakartas of the BJP…with my political experience I can say, BJP is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base and has the mass following,” Nadda said.

Addressing the District Booth Committee Convention in Udupi, he said, the BJP is the only party which has ideological conformity and continuity.

”Our ideology that was prescribed by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, following the same ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 of 2019 abrogated Article 370, this is the ideological strength of the BJP,” he added.

Also read:

Further stating that no political party in this country has associated with one ideology for long, the BJP President said all political parties have become family or dynasty parties.

”Take the name of any party, you will see that they are a family party. Congress party too is a family party, as mother, son and daughter all the three are its working committee members,” he alleged while listing out the names of political parties that are ”dynastic”.

”While all parties are family parties, for the BJP- party itself is the family,” he added.

Nadda earlier in the day visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers.

At the Booth Committee Convention, he was accompanied by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, national General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among others.

Highlighting that India today is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones, has become the pharmacy of the world, second in steel manufacturing, he highlighted initiatives like industrial corridors, and Vande Bharat Express among others that will benefit Karnataka.

Mentioning various initiatives of the state BJP government like quota hike to SC/STs, Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme, the party President said, the government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has implemented ”Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” in letter and spirit.

He urged the party workers, ”Go to the grass root, inform people on the ground about the programmes of the government, you are political leaders, set the agenda for election, take everyone together.” Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

Addressing a public meeting in Byndoor, he said the primary character of the Congress is division, corruption, commission, non-performance and betraying people from their rights.

"Elections are coming and I want to tell you that it is the BJP, under which Karnataka has progressed, it will continue to progress further on the path of development. I can say this with guarantee," Nadda said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led previous Congress government in the State had withdrawn 175 cases and had released 1,600 people who were Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) activists, involved in anti national activities and had taken law and order into their hands.

"This was with an intention to create division in the society, there is vote bank politics, politics of convenience behind this," he said, as he charged Siddaramaiah of conspiring to disturb the peace in the State. "Siddaramaiah is squarely responsible for it," he added.