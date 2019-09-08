#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Finance

15th Finance Commission holds meeting with Rajasthan bodies, industry

Updated : September 08, 2019 08:28 PM IST

The 15th Finance Commission on Sunday held meetings with representatives of Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj institutions, urban development bodies, trade and industry, and economists as part of its consultation process for making recommendations for the 2020-25 period.Â 
The Commission expressed concern over issues pertaining to accounting of PRIs, including accountability mechanism and financial reporting of the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the State continues to be weak.
The 14th Finance Commission had recommended for the period 2015-20, a devolution of Rs 3611 crore to Rajasthan as Basic Grant ( 5.2 per cent of total grants) and a devolution of Rs 903 crore as Performance grant ( 5.2 per cent of total grants).Â 
15th Finance Commission holds meeting with Rajasthan bodies, industry
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV