15th Finance Commission holds meeting with Rajasthan bodies, industry
Updated : September 08, 2019 08:28 PM IST
The 15th Finance Commission on Sunday held meetings with representatives of Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj institutions, urban development bodies, trade and industry, and economists as part of its consultation process for making recommendations for the 2020-25 period.Â
The Commission expressed concern over issues pertaining to accounting of PRIs, including accountability mechanism and financial reporting of the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the State continues to be weak.
The 14th Finance Commission had recommended for the period 2015-20, a devolution of Rs 3611 crore to Rajasthan as Basic Grant ( 5.2 per cent of total grants) and a devolution of Rs 903 crore as Performance grant ( 5.2 per cent of total grants).Â
