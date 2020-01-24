154 eminent personalities urge President to take action against those resorting to violence in name of CAA

Amid the ongoing debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 154 eminent citizens have written to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against those indulging in violence in the name of the Act.

The personalities, which include former judges, civil servants, defence officers, urged Kovind to initiate action against such miscreants in order to 'protect democratic institutions'. Permod Kohli, Central Administrative Tribunal chairman and former judge who led the delegation to the President, alleged that the protests against CAA were 'instigated' by political elements — PTI reported.