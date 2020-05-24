  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

14-day quarantine compulsory for international arrivals, says govt

Updated : May 24, 2020 04:49 PM IST

The union health ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for international arrivals, saying that before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.
The guidelines come a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.
14-day quarantine compulsory for international arrivals, says govt

You May Also Like

Restart risk: After 1 case at Maruti Suzuki, 3 Hyundai India workers get coronavirus

Restart risk: After 1 case at Maruti Suzuki, 3 Hyundai India workers get coronavirus

GoAir to resume operations from June 1; bookings to open from May 26

GoAir to resume operations from June 1; bookings to open from May 26

India's Covid tally crosses 1.25 lakh mark, 3,720 deaths

India's Covid tally crosses 1.25 lakh mark, 3,720 deaths

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement