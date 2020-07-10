Politics 136 Congressmen and 30 Senators seek reversal of US decision on international students Updated : July 10, 2020 08:58 AM IST In the 2018-2019 academic year, there were over a million international students in the US. The administration should consider the wisdom of these earlier exemptions and cease the finalisation of their modifications, the Congressmen wrote in the letter. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply