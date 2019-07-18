132 MPs with declared criminal cases won with a vote share of 50% or more: ADR

As many as 341 out of 542 MPs in the current Lok Sabha have won with 50 percent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Among these 341, at least three winners have won with more than 50 percent of margin of victory, while seven winners have won with a margin of less than 2000 votes.

132 MPs out of 233 winners analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 percent and above, the ADR said. Meanwhile, the winning percentage of 313 MPs out of 475 crorepati winners too has gone up over 50 percent and above.

The overall average number of votes polled of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has gone up to nearly 53 percent, up almost 6 percent from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2009 general elections, the average number of votes polled of winners stood at 44 percent.

As many 201 MPs have won with less than 50 percent of the total votes polled in their constituency. Among winners with less than 50 percent of the total votes polled in their constituencies, BJP leads with 79, followed by Congress with 34 and All India Trinamool Congress with 16.

Among winners with declared criminal cases, BJP's CR Patil from Gujarat's Navsari Lok Sabha constituency has won with almost 53 percent margin.

Interestingly, 115 out of winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background with at least six winners winning with more than 40 percent margin of victory.

While 115 MPs with no criminal record or clean background won against a runner up with declared criminal cases.

Among crorepati winners, 54 out of 475 MPs have won against a non-crorepati candidate with at least five winning by more than 30 percent margin. Among crorepati MPs, BJP's Chandra Prakash Joshi from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh constituency won with the highest 39.5 percent margin of victory.

48 non-crorepati winners have won against crorepati candidates with 21 MPs winning with more than 50 percent of vote share.

The ADR analysis shows BJP's Darshana Vikram Jardosh from Gujarat's Surat Lok Sabha constituency has won with the highest vote share of over 74 percent in her constituency and by a margin of over 51 percent of votes among 78 women MPs.

As for re-elected MPs, 160 out of 225 such MPs have won with more than 50 percent of vote share while 28 have won with less than 5 percent margin. Fifteen MPs have recorded a winning margin of more than 40 percent.