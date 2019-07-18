132 MPs with declared criminal cases won with a vote share of 50% or more: ADR
Updated : July 18, 2019 01:54 PM IST
The winning percentage of 313 MPs out of 475 crorepati winners too has gone up over 50 percent and above.
The overall average number of votes polled of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has gone up to nearly 53 percent, up almost 6 percent from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
