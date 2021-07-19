Home

    13 years after Singur fiasco Bengal minister says Tatas "most welcome"

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Underscoring job creation as the TMC government's top priority, Chatterjee also said incentives to companies will depend on ability to generate employment.

    13 years after Singur fiasco Bengal minister says Tatas "most welcome"
    Thirteen years after their small car project was forced out of West Bengal following the anti-land acquisition movement in Singur, Industry and IT Minister Partha Chatterjee has said talks are on with the Tatas for big-ticket investments in the state.
    Underscoring job creation as the TMC government's top priority, Chatterjee also said incentives to companies will depend on ability to generate employment.
    He said the Mamata Banerjee dispensation wants two large manufacturing units to be set up by any prominent industrial house at the earliest.
    "We never had any enmity with the Tatas, neither we fought against them. They are one of the most respected and biggest business houses of this country and also abroad. You can't blame the Tatas (for the Singur fiasco).
    "The problem was with the Left Front government and its forcible land acquisition policy. Tata group is always most welcome to come and invest in Bengal," Chatterjee, also the ruling TMC's secretary-general, told
