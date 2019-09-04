12 minutes, 11 questions... British MPs debate Kashmir; UK foreign secretary calls for probe into human rights abuse charges
Updated : September 04, 2019 09:32 AM IST
9 British MPs question India's stand while 2 MPs sounded supportive of Modi government's decision.
UK foreign secy says Kashmir issue is 'bilateral' but human rights issue is 'international'.
UK foreign secy calls for steps from "all sides" to rebuild confidence.
