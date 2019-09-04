12 minutes, 11 questions... British MPs debate Kashmir; UK foreign secretary calls for probe into human rights abuse charges

The British Parliament convened on Monday and the next few days are likely to be pivotal for the country's history, it's economy and the global economy as well with Brexit talks taking centre-stage. But the Parliament session began with a debate on Kashmir and the newly appointed foreign secretary Dominic Raab facing a barrage of questions, not only from opposition members but also from members of his own conservative party.

5 MPs each from the governing conservative party and the opposition labour party along with one MP from the Scottish National Party raised questions about the UK's stand on the revocation of Article 370, which stripped Kashmir of special powers, and its aftermath.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab started the proceedings by answering written questions from the MPs. "UK is concerned about the situation," said Raab, also adding that he spoke to India's foreign minister Jaishankar on August 7 calling for steps from "all sides" to rebuild confidence.

Alison Thewliss, Scottish National Party MP from Glasgow Central raised the issue of the communications blockade in Kashmir. Raab responded, "I raised those issues with the Indian foreign minister. The Indian government has made clear that they are only temporary, as strictly required. And of course, we would want to hold them to that undertaking."

Wycombe is home to more than 10,000 Kashmiris. The MP for the area Steve Baker from the Conservative party asked if the UK government believes there is a need for independent observers in Kashmir. Foreign secretary Raab, while reiterating that the dispute is bilateral also said that human rights concerns have made it an international issue.

"The issue of human rights is not just a bilateral issue for India or Pakistan or a domestic issue, it is an international issue... we expect internationally recognised human rights to be complied with and respected," said Raab.

Indian-origin Conservative party MP from North West Cambridgeshire, Shailesh Vara raised the incident of violent clashes outside the Indian High Commission in London during India's Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Raab condemned the incident saying "any violence is deplorable".

Bob Blackman, Conservative MP from Harrow East supported Modi government's decision and asked why the UK government should not welcome the revocation of Article 370 which discriminates against women & minority. Raab responded that his "honourable friend is making the point that there are different sides to this" and went on to speak about the allegations of human rights abuse and the communication blockade, which he said are a real concern.

When Imran Hussain, Bradford East MP from Labour party asked what the UK is doing to end the "draconian blockade," Raab responded that the UK "cannot end the blockade alone" and reiterated his call for a "thorough & transparent" investigation on allegations of human rights abuse.

Liz McInnes, Labour MP from Heywood & Middleton claimed that 4,000 Kashmiris have been detained without any charge. "This is no way for the largest democracy to behave. What protest has the UK made to India over the detentions?" she asked.