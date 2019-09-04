#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

12 minutes, 11 questions... British MPs debate Kashmir; UK foreign secretary calls for probe into human rights abuse charges

Updated : September 04, 2019 09:32 AM IST

9 British MPs question India's stand while 2 MPs sounded supportive of Modi government's decision.
UK foreign secy says Kashmir issue is 'bilateral' but human rights issue is 'international'.
UK foreign secy calls for steps from "all sides" to rebuild confidence.
12 minutes, 11 questions... British MPs debate Kashmir; UK foreign secretary calls for probe into human rights abuse charges
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV