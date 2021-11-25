Ex-CM Mukul Sangma, 11 Congress leaders to join TMC in Meghalaya today

In a severe jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma will join Trinamool Congress on Thursday, said one of the defecting lawmakers H M Shangpliang.

"Twelve MLAs of the Congress out of 17 in Meghalaya have decided to join the TMC. We will formally join the TMC under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma," Shangpliang, the MLA from Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills district said.

Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership. With the new MLAs, the TMC has become the principal opposition party in the state, a party leader said.

Ahead of the Meghalaya polls in 2023, team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor are in Shillong to weigh in on TMC's options in the state. In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats.

