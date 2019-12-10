11-hour Northeast bandh begins in protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill
Updated : December 10, 2019 07:50 AM IST
The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), backed by various other bodies and political parties, will observe the shutdown until 4 pm against the bill.
Security was beefed up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.
