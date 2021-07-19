10,000 Pakistani fighters enter Afghanistan, to help Taliban target India-made assets: Report

It is estimated that about 10,000 Pakistanis have entered Afghanistan to support the Taliban’s war against the Ashraf Ghani government. As per a report by ANI, these Pakistani fighters have been instructed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to target any asset that was built by India in the last two decades.

India has invested over $3 billion to help Afghanistan rebuild their infrastructure, including the 218-km road between Delaram and Zaranj Salma dam and the Afghan Parliament building inaugurated in 2015.

India had also contributed generously to the field of education in this war-torn country by training their teachers and support staff. Currently, the Indian government is not sure if the Taliban would allow its presence in Kabul as they have not received any assurance or indication from the ultra-radical Islamist group. The Taliban has been opposed to India in the past.

With the Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist group Haqqani network, which is actively present in Afghanistan, pitting themselves against India, the Indian government has asked Indian workers involved in civil works to move out. WAPCOS, a PSU, has also asked their officials to vacate despite India recently announcing $350 million worth of projects, including the Shahtoot dam for providing drinking water to the city of Kabul.