10 dead, 186 injured in Jaffrabad violence, according to Delhi Police
Updated : February 25, 2020 08:40 PM IST
Delhi Police claimed that the situation is under control in Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Maujpur areas.
ACP Mandeep Singh Randhawa claimed that of 186 injured, 56 are policemen and condition of DCP Amit Sharma and Gokulpuri ACP, who are under treatment, is critical.
He also denied media reports which said that the Delhi Police don't have enough police personnel to tackle the situation.