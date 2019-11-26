0% Meghalaya residents satisfied with Aadhaar experience, survey shows
Updated : November 26, 2019 04:04 PM IST
Meghalaya, with a population of 2.96 million according to the 2011 national census, was rock-bottom in terms of satisfaction with Aadhaar.
Meghalaya ranked second in terms of Aadhaar penetration with a reach of 39 percent, second only to Assam at 10 percent.
Flouting Supreme Court order and UIDAI’s guidance, many schools across the country insisted on Aadhaar for enrollment.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more