1 / 11 Arrival (2016) | Arrival stars Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner and is one of the best entries to the sci-fi genre in recent memory. The movie’s depiction of aliens and the dynamics between Renner and Adam make it a thrill to enjoy. (Image: Paramount Pictures)



2 / 11 Alien (1979) | Ridley Scott's Alien is possibly one of the best films, certainly one of the best horror films, and definitely one of the best movies about aliens that have ever been made. Make sure that you’re not squeamish if you watch this. (Image: 20th Century Studios)



3 / 11 Aliens (1986) | James Cameron’s Aliens is a sequel that takes a completely different tone than the first but within the same setting. A rare instance of a sequel that lives up to the original. (Image: 20th Century Studios)



4 / 11 E.T. (1982) | If you haven’t seen Steven Spielberg’s classic movie then you are missing out on quite an experience. Watch once and watch again this masterpiece that inspired one of India’s most successful movie franchises. (Image: Universal Pictures)



5 / 11 Independence Day (1996) | Look, there’s probably not a lot of depth in Independence Day. It is big, it is loud, and it is a lot of action-filled 90s fun. But it remains a classic of the genre. (Image: 20th Century Studios)



6 / 11 Pitch Black (2000) | Everyone today knows Vin Diesel for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise. But it was his role as stoic alien Riddick in Pitch Black that went on to spawn a franchise of its own that Vin Diesel first found major critical acclaim. (Image: Universal Pictures)



7 / 11 District 9 (2009) | There’s a good chance that you may not have seen District 9. A sleeper hit, this alien movie explores issues like humanity, xenophobia and social segregation through the lens of an alien flick that still remains entertaining. (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)



8 / 11 Men In Black (1997) | Another 90s Will Smith classic, Men In Black shines along with its leading pair Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Even if you haven’t seen one of the four movies in the franchise, there’s a good chance that you have heard about it. (Image: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)



9 / 11 Annihilation (2018) | Based on the book by the same name, there is a good chance that Annihilation is one of the best sci-fi movies of the decade. Whatever you may be expecting, the movie manages to surprise you with where the story goes. (Image: Paramount Pictures)



10 / 11 Predator (1987) | Predator establishes many tropes that become a staple of not only the sci-fi alien genre but also horror. This classic brings about one of the most iconic character designs in movie history. (Image: 20th Century Studios)