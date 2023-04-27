English
World Stationery Day 2023: A look at 90s nostalgic stationery products

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 6:54:57 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

For many, stationery brings back memories of childhood and the iconic products of the 90s. The day is dedicated to the art of handwriting and the joy of using stationery products.

On April 27, people around the world celebrate World Stationery Day. The day is dedicated to the art of handwriting and the joy of using stationery products. It is an opportunity to remember the importance of handwritten communication, even in the age of digital technology. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

For many, stationery brings back memories of childhood and the iconic products of the 90s. From colourful erasers to sleek pens, there was something special about the stationery products of that era. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most iconic stationery products from the 90s. (Image: Reuters)

Natraj Pencils: Natraj pencils were a staple in every student’s pencil box in the 90s. With their distinctive red and black design, these pencils were a symbol of quality and durability. (Image: Kriselle Anthony)

Pilot Pens: Pilot pens were known for their smooth writing and were a favourite among students and professionals alike. These pens came in a variety of colours and were perfect for taking notes or doodling in class. (Image: Luxor)

Geometry Box: The geometry box was an essential item for every maths student in the 90s. It contained a ruler, compass, protractor, and other necessary tools for drawing perfect shapes and lines. (Image: Kokuyo Camlin)

Notebooks with Cartoon Characters: Notebooks with cartoon characters were a hit among kids in the 90s. From Mickey Mouse to Tom and Jerry, these notebooks made learning fun and exciting. (Image: Classmate Twitter)

Mechanical Pencils:  Mechanical Pencils were a must-have item in every classroom. These pencils came in a variety of colours with refillable lead and a convenient eraser at the end. (Image: Kokuyo Camlin)

Highlighters: Highlighters were the perfect tool for highlighting important information in textbooks or notes. These fluorescent markers came in a range of colours and were a must-have item for every student. (Image: Luxor)

Fountain Pens: Fountain pens were a symbol of elegance and sophistication in the 90s. These pens were popular among professionals and were perfect for signing documents or writing letters. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Correction Pens: Correction pens were a lifesaver when you made a mistake on an important document or exam. These pens made it easy to correct mistakes neatly and quickly. (Image: Luxor)

While technology may have changed the way we communicate, there is no denying the importance of stationery in our lives. On World Stationery Day, take a moment to appreciate the beauty and nostalgia of these 90s stationery products that played such an important role in our childhoods. (Image: Reuters)

X