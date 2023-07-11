World Population Day 2023: Top 5 most populated countries — who heads the list

SUMMARY The increasing threat of overpopulation brings challenges and issues like poverty, economic concerns, and even public health issues. Thus to spread awareness around these challenges and work towards addressing them, World Population Day was established by the United Nations in 1990.

The World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 across the globe. The day serves as a reminder to work towards addressing the various challenges that the growing global population poses to nations and the planet. Last year, the global population crossed the mammoth mark of eight billion due to the rapidly increasing population mainly in the Asian countries led by India and China. (Image: Shutterstock)

This year, there was a remarkable change in the rankings of the most populated countries, with India overtaking China as the most populated country. (Image: Shutterstock)

On this world population day, here's a review of the top five most populated countries in the world. (Image: Reuters)

1. India: 1,42.58 crore | As per the estimates and projections of global population by the United Nations, in April 2023, China lost its long-held status as the world’s most populous country as India’s population surpassed the mark of 1,425,775,850 people. (Image: Reuters)

2. China: 1,42.57 crore | China’s population had reportedly reached its peak and experienced a decline in 2022. The projections by the UN indicate that the Chinese population is set to decline and even drop below one billion before the end of the century.

3. United States: 33.19 crore | The United States population doubled from 15.1 crore to 30.9 crore between 1950 and 2010. The US population is spread across densely populated urban areas along the east and west coasts. (Image: Reuters)

4. Indonesia: 27.38 crore | Indonesia has one of the most densely populated islands, Java, which is home to its capital Jakarta. About 56 percent of the country’s population lives on the island of Java as per the 2020 census results and the country has a relatively young population with a median age of 30 years. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. Pakistan: 23.14 crore | Pakistan is one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of population. Its two megacities, Karachi and Lahore are among the most densely-populated areas and the country has an extremely urban population distribution due to extensive mountainous rural areas. (Image: Reuters)