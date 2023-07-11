World Population Day 2023: Top 5 most populated countries — who heads the list

SUMMARY The increasing threat of overpopulation brings challenges and issues like poverty, economic concerns, and even public health issues. Thus to spread awareness around these challenges and work towards addressing them, World Population Day was established by the United Nations in 1990.

The World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 across the globe. The day serves as a reminder to work towards addressing the various challenges that the growing global population poses to nations and the planet. Last year, the global population crossed the mammoth mark of eight billion due to the rapidly increasing population mainly in the Asian countries led by India and China. (Image: Shutterstock)

This year, there was a remarkable change in the rankings of the most populated countries, with India overtaking China as the most populated country. (Image: Shutterstock)