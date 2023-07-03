World economy loses $17.5 trillion as global peace declines for the ninth year

SUMMARY Violence cost the world $17.5 trillion or 12.9% of GDP in 2022, with Ukraine suffering the most from its war. In the ten countries most affected by violence, the economic cost of violence averaged 34% of GDP in 2022, compared to just 2.9% for the ten least affected countries.

1 / 16

The 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI) by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) reveals that global peacefulness has dropped for the ninth straight year, mainly as a result of the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions on Russia and Europe. More countries have deteriorated than improved in peace, leading to a 5% fall in global peacefulness since 2008. (Image: Pixabay.com)

2 / 16

The average level of peacefulness deteriorated by 0.42%, with 79 countries becoming less peaceful and 84 countries becoming more peaceful. The gap between the most and the least peaceful countries is widening. (Image: Pixabay.com)