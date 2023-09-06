Who’s in and who’s out: The G20 summit attendees in New Delhi

1 / 21

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will start a summit in India's capital on Saturday to try to find solutions to some of the world's pressing problems amid a deep geopolitical divide over the war in Ukraine that threatens any progress. Here is a look at who is attending, who is not and who might be: (PTI Photo)

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Biden has confirmed his attendance to discuss the social impact of the war in Ukraine, the clean energy transition, the fight against climate change, and increasing the capacity of multilateral banks to fight poverty. (Reuters Photo)

CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING: In a first since the inception of the G20 leaders' summit in 2008, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending, with Premier Li Qiang leading China's delegation instead. This development effectively rules out a potential meeting with US President Joe Biden. It's worth noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, President Xi attended the summit virtually. (Reuters Photo)

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: Putin will not be attending the G20 gathering in India, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov representing Russia instead. This comes weeks after Putin also decided not to join the BRICS summit in South Africa in-person, with his absence said to be due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has not provided a reason for Putin's absence at the G20 summit. (Reuters Photo)

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Trudeau has confirmed his attendance at the G20 summit in India, during a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trudeau expressed disappointment that Zelenskiy was not invited to the summit, despite being invited as an observer last year under Indonesia's presidency, where he made a speech to the leaders arguing for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. India has not extended such an invitation this year. (Reuters Photo)

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK: Sunak is expected to attend the summit on his first official trip to India as Britain's prime minister. (Reuters Photo)

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA: Kishida is to attend and as a current chair of the G7 is likely to lead criticism against Russia for the Ukraine war. (Reuters Photo)

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE: Albanese will be attending the G20 summit in India, as part of a three-nation tour that will also include Indonesia and the Philippines. The Australian government has emphasized the importance of the G20, referring to it as the world's "pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation". (Reuters Photo)

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT YOON SUK-YEOL: Yeol will be attending the G20 summit in India, where he is expected to urge the international community to resolutely respond to North Korea's "ever-escalating missile provocations and nuclear threats" and to work closely together on its denuclearization, as he told the Associated Press. (Reuters Photo)

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ: Scholz has said the upcoming G20 summit in India remains important despite the absence of Russia and China. (Reuters Photo)

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: He is likely to attend the event and hold bilateral talks with Modi, according to Indian media reports. (Reuters Photo)

SAUDI ARABIA'S CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: The crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, is expected to attend, according to Indian media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation. (Reuters Photo)

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Ramaphosa has expressed full support for India's G20 presidency while conveying his intent to attend the summit. This year, India sought permanent membership for the African Union in G20. (Reuters Photo)

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN: He is scheduled to visit India and focus his discussions on climate change, according to media reports. (Reuters Photo)

ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ: Fernandez will attend. (Reuters Photo)

NIGERIA'S PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU: Tinubu plans to attend to try to promote foreign investment in Africa's largest economy and mobilise global capital to develop infrastructure. (Reuters Photo)

BRAZIL'S PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA: Brazil is set to take over the bloc's presidency from India in December but has not officially confirmed his attendance. (Reuters Photo)

BANGLADESH PRIME MINISTER SHEIKH HASINA: Hasina is likely to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi, as reported by recent media reports. Bangladesh has been invited by India to participate as an observer at the summit. (Reuters Photo)

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR: Obrador is unlikely to attend the event, as per Indian media reports. (Reuters Photo)

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI: Italy has not officially confirmed Meloni's presence. (Reuters Photo)

