Who’s in and who’s out: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces Cabinet shuffle

SUMMARY The move comes after Trudeau’s Liberal Party won a third consecutive term in a snap election in September 2021, but failed to secure a majority in parliament. Trudeau said the new cabinet reflects the diversity and talent of Canada and is focused on delivering results.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, appointing new heads at 30 of the 38 ministries, adding seven new faces. The move comes after Trudeau’s Liberal Party won a third consecutive term in a snap election in September 2021, but failed to secure a majority in parliament. Trudeau said the new cabinet reflects the diversity and talent of Canada and is focused on delivering results for Canadians. (Reuters Photo)

Anita Anand: The most unexpected move saw Anita Anand switch from defence to the more low-profile job of heading the Treasury Board, which has overall control of government spending. This is at best a lateral move for Anand, 56, a former university law professor, who first joined the cabinet in November 2019 as procurement minister and oversaw Canada’s effort to obtain vaccines and personal protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had been on defence since October 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Bill Blair: Bill Blair took over as defence minister, his fourth cabinet post under Trudeau since 2018, where he will oversee military efforts to help Ukraine and reinforce NATO. The former Toronto police chief, 69, had previously been in charge of border security, public safety and then emergency preparedness. He will also have to deal with allegations of sexual misconduct in the armed forces. (Reuters Photo)

Dominic LeBlanc: Close Trudeau ally Dominic LeBlanc, 55, takes on the challenging public safety ministry while keeping his previous position as minister of intergovernmental affairs. His predecessor Marco Mendicino was dropped from cabinet amid complaints about how he had handled key security files. LeBlanc will be responsible for overseeing the national police force, the spy agency and the border agency. (Reuters Photo)

Marc Miller: Marc Miller, 50, was promoted to immigration minister from crown indigenous relations. Immigration is a priority for the Liberal government, which is aiming to welcome 500,000 people a year - representing well over 1% of the population - by 2025. Miller will have to manage the influx of refugees and asylum seekers, as well as attract skilled workers and students. (Image: Twitter.com/MarcMillerVM)

Sean Fraser: Sean Fraser becomes minister of the newly combined housing and infrastructure portfolios, both key priorities for the government amid widespread complaints about the shortage of affordable accommodation. Fraser, 39, had been immigration minister since October 2021. He will have to deliver on Trudeau’s promise to build or repair 1.4 million homes over four years. (Reuters Photo)

Mark Holland: Mark Holland was promoted to health minister from leader of the government in the House of Commons lower chamber. It is the first cabinet job for the 48-year-old Ontario legislator. He will have to coordinate with provincial and territorial governments on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as implement Trudeau’s pledge to create a national pharmacare program. (Image: Twitter.com/markhollandlib)

Jean-Yves Duclos: Another former professor, Jean-Yves Duclos, moved to public services and procurement from the health portfolio. He will be in charge of managing the government’s contracts and purchases, including vaccines and other supplies for the pandemic. He will also have to oversee the modernization of federal IT systems and services. (Reuters Photo)

Pablo Rodriguez: Pablo Rodriguez, 56, moved to transport from Canadian Heritage, where he pushed through a controversial law obliging online giants to pay for Canadian news. He will have to deal with issues such as airline bailouts, rail safety and electric vehicle incentives. He will also have to work with provincial and municipal governments on infrastructure projects. (Reuters Photo)

Arif Virani: The most prominent newcomer to the cabinet is Arif Virani, a 51-year-old lawyer who is justice minister. He will have to deal with unhappiness over plans to expand the ability of people to seek medically-assisted death. He will also have to handle sensitive files such as Indigenous rights, criminal justice reform and judicial appointments. (Image: Twitter.com/viraniarif)