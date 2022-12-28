Wars in 2022: The Russian invasion of Ukraine isn't the only ongoing conflict

SUMMARY While the previous couple of years were dominated by concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the attention was on the border between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the world but the conflict in Eastern Europe is not the only one that claimed lives and displaced innocent civilians. Here is a list of some of the deadliest conflicts that happened in 2022.

Russian invasion of Ukraine | The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022. At the start of the conflict, Russian forces nearly reached the capital of Kyiv, before being driven back to the Donbas region. The conflict has resulted in millions of Ukrainian citizens being displaced from the country as Russia has freely struck civilian targets using rockets, missiles, drones, artillery strikes, and bombs. The conflict has already claimed tens of thousands of lives with the economic disruption from the conflict having ripple effects on the world economy.

Myanmar civil war | Following the takeover of the country by the military junta, the conflict between insurgency groups and the military has intensified in the South Asian country. The opposition against the military junta has solidified behind the National Unity Government, which has managed to control significant portions of land across the country. The conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives in the first eight months of 2022, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

Afghanistan insurgency | Despite the Taliban takeover of the country, insurgents and militant groups remain in conflict with the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Terror strikes, attacks and skirmishes remain common in the country, with resistance fighters under the allegiance of the former republic also continuing to hold it in certain areas.

Ethiopia civil war | The Ethiopian civil war or the Tigray War started nearly two years ago between Ethiopia and Eritrea involving control over the region of Tigray. The war has been widely condemned, with nearly all participants being accused of various war crimes. With around half a million dead and many more displaced, the war has slowly seen signs of rapprochement as a second ceasefire began in November 2022 even as ceasefire violations continued to be reported.

Yemen civil war | The eight-year-long multilateral conflict in Yemen has caused a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Millions of citizens have been displaced and hundreds of thousands have been killed. The prolonged conflict has resulted in the destruction of infrastructure, agriculture, food, medicine and more. The conflict, however, has seen a lull in 2022 with multiple sides agreeing to a ceasefire, which has been extended multiple times.

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict | The border conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan saw a brief yet heightened escalation in September this year with clashes between the armed forces of the two sides. The resulting escalation resulted in nearly 300 dead even as the conflict just lasted a couple of days before settling back into a detente. The escalation came at a time when Russia suffered brutally during the Kharkiv counteroffensive, resulting in a weakened military projection in the area. Russia had been serving as a mediator in the conflict.

Syrian civil war | The multi-sided Syrian civil war has been ongoing for over a decade now. With multiple factions vying for control, the country has suffered from a wide-scale humanitarian crisis. Nearly seven million individuals have been displaced over the course of the conflict while over half a million half have died. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has reported continuing deaths of children, civilians and innocents even as peace talks have been in process since 2017.