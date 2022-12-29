Vladimir Putin's critics who died mysteriously after Russian invasion of Ukraine

SUMMARY Pavel Antov, founder of the meat company Vladimir Standard and one of the richest MPs in Russia, died on December 26 in Odisha aftermath of his roommate's death. Member of the United Russia faction in the Russian parliament, he was one of the strong critics of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. His death is certainly not a sporadic occurrence and has again put the spotlight on numerous deaths of Putin's critics that happened under mysterious circumstances. Here's a look at Putin's critics who died mysteriously after Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ravil Maganov | Chairman of Russia's biggest private oil company Lukoi, Ravil Maganov, passed away during his treatment at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital. Russian news agency Tass reported that Maganov had fallen out of a sixth-floor window, indicating that he had taken his own life.

Shortly after Russia launched its "Special Military Operation" in Ukraine, the Lukoil board called for the conflict a "tragedy" and appealed to end as soon as possible. "The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy," the statement read.

Dan Rapoport | A well-known investment banker in Russia, Dan Rapoport was found dead in Washington DC in front of a luxury apartment building. Rapoport has been in the past linked to Putin's critic Alexei Navalny, whom he is said to have thrown his support behind.

In his last social media post, he posted a selfie wearing a traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka and posted a Ukrainian flag as his background photo. He captioned his last Facebook post with the famous lines, “The horror, the horror,” referring to the disastrous effect of the Ukraine war.

Anatoly Gerashchenko | The former head of the Moscow Aviation Institute, Anatoly Gerashchenko was pronounced dead after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs. A suicide note was discovered lying nearby, the content of which was not made public.

Gerashchenko had long been suspected of being involved in espionage. His death on the next day of the invasion made headlines in several news outlets.

Alexander Tyulyakov | The former executive of the Russian energy company Gazprom, Alexander Tyulyakov was found hanged in his apartment’s garage near St. Petersburg. Some media reports, on the eve of his death, claimed that he was badly beaten.

Mikhail Watford | A 66-year-old Ukrainian businessman born in USSR, Mikhail Watford was found dead in south-east England. Media reports claimed that he was found with a rope around his neck.

What made his death suspicious is the fact that his death came on February 24, the day when Russia invaded Ukraine. The Sun reported one of his relatives saying, “His death raises questions. After all the other suspicious deaths of Russian nationals and associates in the UK, it is only natural there will be speculation about his death.”