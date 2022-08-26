US Women's Equality Day: Marie Curie to Malala Yousafzai, a look at women who fought for equality

SUMMARY Women's Equality Day: It has been a long-drawn battle for women to get equal opportunities, equal rights, and equal pay for equal work. Till about a century ago, women didn’t have basic rights in the most prosperous nations and while a lot has changed in the past 100 years, women in several parts of the world still don’t enjoy the same rights as men. To raise awareness of these and more such issues, Women's Equality Day is observed in the US on August 26 every year.

The day was established to mark the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution which gave women the right to vote. Here are some of the women leaders who fought for equality. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sojourner Truth (1797-1883) | She was an African-American abolitionist who fearlessly fought for gender and racial equality. She was the first black woman to win a custody court battle against a white man. (Image: Shutterstock)

Marie Curie (1867-1934) | The Polish-born French physicist was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. She was a big supporter of women's rights and famously said, “You must never be fearful of what you are doing when it is right.” (Image: Shutterstock)

Coco Chanel (1883-1971) | French fashion designer Coco Chanel is remembered as a feminist icon in fashion. She designed garments that helped society change the way women were viewed. She introduced pantsuits for women. (Image: Shutterstock)

Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) | Born in Mexico, she used her art to express taboo subjects surrounding women. She is associated with the Mexican Revolution as well. (Image: Wikipedia)

Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986) | This outspoken French philosopher and writer is believed to have paved the way for modern feminism. Her book ‘The Second Sex’ triggered a debate around sexism and abortion rights. It was even prohibited by The Vatican. (Image: Wikipedia)

Wangari Maathai (1940-2011) | She was the first African woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize and the first woman in East and Central Africa to earn a doctorate degree. She not only fought for women in Kenya but also advocated the rights of people living in poverty in her country. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (born in 1977) | Popular Nigerian writer is famous as a women's rights crusader. Her TED Talk “We should all be feminists” has inspired millions of people around the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

Malala Yousafzai (born in 1997) | Shot by the Pakistani Taliban at the age of 15 for going to school, Yousafzai continues to advocate female education. She is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history. (Image: Shutterstock)