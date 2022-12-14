SUMMARY Winter has set in in parts of Europe, UK, Germany and the US with heavy snowfall blanketing parts of the United Kingdom and Blizzard warnings being issued in the US. Let’s take a look at some stunning photos of snowfall from across the world.

(Image: AP)

Much of the central US from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced on December 12 for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south saw tornado warnings from a massive storm blowing across the country. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. (Image: AP)

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Britain on Monday, disrupting airports, train networks and roads, and three young boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake as the country recorded its coldest night of the year so far. (Image: AP)

“This is a we are not kidding' kind of storm,” the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday in a tweet urging people to stock up on essentials, then stay home once the storm hits. Portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 through South Dakota were expected to be closed by mid-morning Tuesday due to “freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds,” the state's Department of Transportation said. Secondary highways will likely become “impassable,” it said. (Image: AP)

With winter still more than a week away in the US, it was the latest fall storm to bring significant precipitation to California, which is dealing with the impacts of years of drought that have spurred calls for water conservation. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab northwest of Lake Tahoe reported that the storm dropped 54.5 inches (138.5 cm) of snow.

Parts of London's underground network were suspended or faced delays, while motorways were gridlocked due to snow. London's Gatwick and Stansted airports warned flight schedules could be disrupted. Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by the line of thunderstorms, and several people were injured in the suburbs and counties stretching north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 1,000 flights into and out of area airports were delayed, and over 100 were canceled, according to the tracking service FlightAware. (Image: AP)

Two people were missing and homes were destroyed Tuesday when a tornado hit Four Forts, Louisiana, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Shreveport, said Sgt. Casey Jones of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Image: AP)

Stormy weather, along with heavy snowfall, black ice, frost, and strong winds is forecast across much of Germany until December 15. The Deutscher Wetterdienst has issued a storm warning across the south of Germany from late December 14. The Deutscher Wetterdienst has sounded Red snowfall warnings (the second-highest level on a four-tier scale) in Parts of southern Bavaria and southern Baden-Wurttemberg states. (Image: AP)

Orange low-temperature warnings in eastern Baden-Wurttemberg, Brandenburg, and Saxony states. Yellow frost, snowfall, and low temperature warnings: across much of the rest of Germany. (Image: AP)