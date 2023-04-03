US storm: Collapsed roofs, splintered trees – tornadoes lead to mass destruction from Arkansas to Delaware

SUMMARY At least 32 people have died after strong tornadoes and deadly storms struck multiple states in the US South and Midwest over the weekend. The powerful tornadoes crushed homes and businesses, ripped roofs off buildings, splintered trees and sent vehicles flying.

Residents across a wide swath of the US raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people. (Image: AP)

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage. The number of deaths continued to grow Sunday. (Image: Reuters)

"While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden earlier declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available for recovery. (Image: Reuters)

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, where at least five people were killed, already had declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard. Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighbourhoods. (Image: AP)

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado was responsible for damage to several homes near Bridgeville, Delaware. One person was found dead inside a house heavily damaged by the storm Saturday night, Delaware State Police reported. (Image: AP)

It may take days to confirm all the recent tornadoes. The dead included at least nine in one Tennessee county, five in Indiana and four in Illinois. Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi. (Image: AP)

Residents of Wynne, Arkansas, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometres) west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke Saturday to find the high school's roof shredded and its windows were blown out. At least four people died. Chainsaws buzzed, as bulldozers ploughed into debris. Utility crews restored power as some neighbourhoods began recovery. (Image: AP)

Tennessee recorded at least 15 deaths, including nine fatalities in McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. (Image: AP)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee drove to the county Saturday to tour the destruction and comfort residents. He said the storm capped the “worst” week of his time as governor, coming days after a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife just attended. "It's terrible what has happened in this community, this county, this state,” Lee said. “But it looks like your community has done what Tennessean communities do, and that is a rally and respond.” (Image: Reuters)

The storm threat has now shifted to the Southern Plains, where nearly 13 million people in north Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, face an enhanced -- or level 3 of 5 -- the risk for severe weather in the afternoon and early evening hours, the Storm Prediction Center said. (Image: Reuters)

The Dallas Office of Emergency Management activated its sirens for the city "due to large hail" as flights were grounded at Dallas airports, according to officials. (Image: AP)

Both the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport issued ground stops as severe weather rolled into Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Flights were temporarily grounded but have since resumed, the FAA said. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Oklahoma and Texas. (Image: AP)