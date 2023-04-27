US Presidential race: Biden, Trump and these 2 Indian-Americans to compete 2024 elections

SUMMARY With US President Joe Biden announcing his re-election bid, here’s a look at the confirmed and potential candidates in the 2024 US presidential race.

US President Joe Biden on April 25 formally announced his 2024 election bid. He urged voters to give him more time to "finish the job" he began when he was sworn into office. With Biden announcing his re-election bid, here’s a look at confirmed and potential candidates in US presidential race. (Image: Reuters)

Joe Biden (Democrat) | Age: 80 years | The incumbent US President, Biden announced his re-election bid in April 2023. In the 2020 elections, he earned more than 81 million votes, the most votes ever cast for a US presidential candidate. A recent Marist poll revealed that 4 in 10 Americans approve of Biden's presidency. (Image: Shutterstock)

Marianne Williamson (Democrat) | Age: 70 years | A motivational speaker, spiritual advisor, and best-selling author, Williamson announced her campaign in March 2023. Williamson has never held political office. She ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but withdrew from the race and endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders. She embraces themes of healthcare, immigration, equality, workers’ rights, climate justice etc. (Image: Reuters)

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (Republican) | Age: 69 years | Kennedy Jr. launched his presidential bid in April 2023. He is the nephew of former US President John F Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert Kennedy. Once a best-selling author and environmental lawyer, Kennedy Jr. is now a leading voice in the anti-vaccine movement in the US. (Image: Reuters)

Donald Trump (Republican) | Age: 76 years | The Former US President who lost to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump announced his campaign in November 2022. He is the first US President to be impeached twice & the first former president to face criminal charges. The recent Marist National Poll reveals that about two in three Americans oppose the second Trump administration; however, he continues to enjoy huge support among the Republicans. (Image: Reuters)

Nikki Haley (Republican) | Age: 51 years | Former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Haley made history as the first female governor of South Carolina. She was elected in 2010, and re-elected in 2014. She is the first Indian-American to serve as a member of a presidential cabinet. Haley is a pro-life Republican and supports cracking down on illegal immigration. (Image: Reuters)

Vivek Ramaswamy (Republican) | Age: 37 years | An Indian-American entrepreneur and author, Ramaswamy is the founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences and has made a fortune in biotech. Known for his conservative political views, he made a name for himself in Right-wing circles by opposing corporate efforts to advance political, social, and environmental causes. Ramaswamy has been described by Axios and Bloomberg as “the leading anti-ESG (environmental, social, and governance) crusader.” (Image: Reuters)

Asa Hutchinson (Republican) | Age: 72 years | Hutchinson announced his candidacy in April 2023. A prominent Trump critic within the Republican party, Hutchinson served as governor of the state of Arkansas from 2015 until 2023. Hutchinson has previously served in the US House of Representatives and is positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump whose presidential nomination he calls the ‘worst scenario’ for Republicans. (Image: Reuters)

Likely candidates | Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence are two likely candidates for the US Presidential race. DeSantis is widely considered to be Trump’s top challenger for the 2024 nomination. However, DeSantis is yet to announce his bid. Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, in 2022, told a US news channel that he is considering a 2024 presidential run. However, he hasn’t yet formally announced his bid. (Image: Reuters)