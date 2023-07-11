US President Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before heading for NATO summit in Lithuania

SUMMARY US President Joe Biden arrived in UK on a short trip before he left for Vilinus, Lithuania to attend the NATO summit. Biden met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and King Charles III at the Windsor Castle outside London.

US President Joe Biden landed at Stansted Airport in London late on Sunday. He was welcomed at the airport by US Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley and Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord-Lieutenant of Essex. (Image: AP)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Joe Biden at the 10 Downing Street on his UK visit. Biden discussed his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine with Sunak during the meet. Sunak has said that the UK discourages the use of cluster munitions after the US’ decision to send them to Ukraine. (Image: AP)

The two leaders sat down in the lawn and shared drinks while exchanging words on the need to support Kyiv in bringing an end to the war nearing its 18-month mark. (Image: AP)

The leaders also discussed the Atlantic Declaration on economic partnership they launched in June, including next steps to drive toward key outcomes in the months ahead. They also reviewed developments in Northern Ireland and efforts to ensure continued progress there. (Image: AP)

Biden headed to Windsor Castle to meet the king, where he was greeted with traditional pomp and ceremony in the castle quadrangle. The national anthem of the US was also played as a part of this ceremony. (Image: AP)

Joe Biden and the King Charles III reviewed the Guard of honour held by members of the Welsh Guards at the Windsor Castle outside London. (Image: AP)

Biden exchanged a warm welcome with the 74-year-old monarch before they met with various banking bosses, financiers and philanthropists to discuss how to help boost private investment to combat climate change. (Image: AP)

From UK, Biden reached Vilinus, Lithuania to hold a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda who welcomed him on his arrival. He will also meet with all NATO leaders, as well as NATO partners from Europe and the Indo-Pacific, informed US president’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (Image: AP)

At the NATO summit Biden a range of subjects will be discussed NATO’s eastern flank to modernizing NATO’s deterrence and defence capabilities. After the conclusion of the summit, Biden will deliver a speech in Vilinus on Wednesday. (Image: AP)