US President Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before heading for NATO summit in Lithuania

SUMMARY US President Joe Biden arrived in UK on a short trip before he left for Vilinus, Lithuania to attend the NATO summit. Biden met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and King Charles III at the Windsor Castle outside London.

US President Joe Biden landed at Stansted Airport in London late on Sunday. He was welcomed at the airport by US Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley and Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord-Lieutenant of Essex. (Image: AP)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Joe Biden at the 10 Downing Street on his UK visit. Biden discussed his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine with Sunak during the meet. Sunak has said that the UK discourages the use of cluster munitions after the US’ decision to send them to Ukraine. (Image: AP)