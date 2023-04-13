US-India military drills: B1 bombers take center stage — check key features

SUMMARY Two US B1 heavy bomber jets are taking part in India-US air exercise, COPE INDIA, for the first time, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. The exercise comes as China's presence in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea grows. The program, scheduled to commence on April 13, will run through April 21. Let's take a closer look at some of the key features of the B1 bomber jets.

1 / 5

Maximum speed: The B1 bomber is a significant aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach 2.2. It is one of the fastest bomber jets in the world, and this speed makes it capable of reaching any corner of the globe quickly.

2 / 5

Range: With a weight of up to 17,000 kg, the B1 bomber jet can fly up to 7,400 km without refuelling. This long-range capability makes it an ideal aircraft for long-distance missions, including strategic bombing missions.

3 / 5

Payload: The B1 bomber jet has a considerable payload capacity, which allows it to carry various types of weapons, including conventional and nuclear bombs. It can carry up to 24 nuclear bombs and deliver them to their targets accurately.

4 / 5

Altitude: It can reach any corner of the world by flying at a speed of 1,300 km per hour at an altitude of 40,000 feet. This altitude allows the aircraft to avoid detection by enemy radar systems, making it an excellent aircraft for stealth missions.

5 / 5

Sending a strong message to China: Experts believe that the exercise will send a strong message to China that the international community is united against its aggression in the South China Sea and involvement in other aggressive border approaches.