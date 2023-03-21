Breaking News
Underwater Arms Race: Who controls the most nuclear-powered submarines

By Anand Singha  Mar 21, 2023 7:45:33 PM IST (Published)

Nuclear-powered submarines are considered one of the most advanced and formidable naval vessels in the world due to their ability to operate for long periods without refueling and their high speed and stealth capabilities. Currently, there are six countries in the world with nuclear-powered submarines in their naval fleet: the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and India.

Australia is to become the seventh country in the world to introduce nuclear-powered submarines to its naval fleet. The move is part of a newly brokered deal between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, aimed at bolstering Australia’s naval defense amidst growing concerns over China’s military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. Let's take a look at the countries with nuclear-powered submarines. (Image: Reuters)

1. United States | The United States boasts the highest number of nuclear-powered submarines in the world, with a grand total of 67 submarines under its command. (Image: Reuters)

2. Russia | Recent reports indicate that Russia has significantly upgraded its submarine force, with Moscow now boasting a fleet of 31 nuclear-powered submarines, the second largest in the world. (Image: Reuters)

3. China | China holds the third position with a fleet of 12 submarines. (Image: Reuters)

4. United Kingdom | This is followed by the United Kingdom which possesses a decent 10 number of nuclear-powered submarines. (Image: Reuters)

5. France | Notably, France also possesses a substantial fleet of nine nuclear-powered submarines, placing them just behind the United Kingdom and the United States. (Image: Reuters)

6. India | In contrast, India has a comparatively modest fleet of only one nuclear-powered submarine. (Image: Reuters)

7. Australia | Currently, Australia has no nuclear-powered submarines, but the acquisition is expected to take in the next few years, with the first submarine to enter service in late 2030s. (Image: Reuters)

