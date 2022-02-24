Ukraine crisis: Ukrainians brace for Russian onslaught as world watches on



1 / 13 Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner after their duty at the frontline near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. US President Joe Biden announced the US was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (Image: AP)



2 / 13 A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)



3 / 13 A child stops by a large print at a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine's military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. (Image: AP)



4 / 13 A boy plays with an antiaircraft gun in a War Museum in central Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)



5 / 13 A boy waiting to be evacuated to Russia looks through the window of a bus, in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)



6 / 13 People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognition the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)



7 / 13 People hold a giant Ukraine flag as they gather for a demonstration organized by youth organizations to show support to Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen. (Image: AP)



8 / 13 Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms at a railway station in the region not far from the Russia-Ukraine border, in the Rostov-on-Don region, Russia. (Image: AP)



9 / 13 People look at the Brandenburg Gate after it was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the country during the tensions with Russia in Berlin, Germany. (Image: AP)



10 / 13 A demonstrator holds a placard saying 'Ukraine will never surrender' as he attends a protest outside the Russian Embassy, in London. (Image: AP)



11 / 13 A Ukrainian serviceman speaks on a walkie-talkie at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)



12 / 13 A man takes his things out of the house after being damaged by artillery shelling in Novoluhanske, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)