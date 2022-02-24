0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Ukraine crisis: Ukrainians brace for Russian onslaught as world watches on

Profile image
By AP  IST (Published)
Ukraine crisis: Ukrainians brace for Russian onslaught as world watches on

Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically when Russian President Vladimir Putin got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More