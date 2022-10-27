These are the new ministers in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet

SUMMARY In a bid to unify the fractured Conservative Party, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed a cabinet which includes a mix of sitting members of the previous government and new leaders. While retaining several senior figures in the posts they held earlier, Sunak brought back experienced members and Conservative MPs from the party’s influential right-wing faction into his cabinet. Here is a look at the main cabinet of Rishi Sunak and ministerial appointments

Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister | Dominic Raab served as Justice Secretary under Boris Johnson but lost his role under Liz Truss. He has been appointed Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister under the premiership of Rishi Sunak. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor | Hunt retains his post as chancellor after having been in the role for just over a week under Liz Truss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary | Braverman had resigned less than a week earlier over a data breach. She has now returned as Home Secretary under Rishi Sunak. (Image: Reuters)

James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary | Cleverly became Foreign Secretary under Liz Truss and has been reappointed to the post. (Image: Reuters)

Ben Wallace, Defence Secretary | Ben Wallace has been the Defence Secretary since July 2019 and will continue in the post. (Image: Reuters)

Nadhim Zahawi, Minister without portfolio | Nadhim Zahawi was appointed as the chairman of the Conservative Party and a minister without portfolio, which means he will not be in charge of any particular department but will participate in decision-making as a full cabinet member. (Image: Reuters)

Oliver Dowden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster | As the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Dowden will be responsible for running the cabinet office. (Image: Reuters)

Therese Coffey, Environment Secretary | Therese Coffey, a close ally of former PM Liz Truss, has been given the role of secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs. (Image: Reuters)

Grant Shapps, Business Secretary | Shapps was fired by Liz Truss from his post of Transport Secretary for supporting Sunak in the Conservative Party’s summer leadership campaign. He has been given the role of Business Secretary by Rishi Sunak. (Image: Reuters)

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the Commons | Mordaunt will continue to serve as the leader of the House of Commons. (Image: Reuters)

Mel Stride, Work & Pensions Secretary | A close ally of Rishi Sunak, Mel Stride has been given the role of the Work and Pensions Secretary. (Image: Reuters)

Gillian Keegan, Education Secretary | The MP from Chichester has been appointed as Education Secretary. (Image: Reuters)

Steve Barclay, Health Secretary | Barclay briefly served as the Health Secretary under Boris Johnson after Sajid Javid resigned in July. He lost his cabinet position under Truss’s leadership. (Image: Reuters)

Mark Harper, Transport Secretary | The former chief whip of the party will now serve as the transport secretary. (Image: Reuters)

Michael Gove, Levelling Up Secretary | Gove will work as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The department aims to "support communities across the UK to thrive, making them great places to live and work". (Image: Reuters)

Kemi Badenoch, International Trade Secretary | Badenoch retains her post as International Trade Secretary and will also work as the minister for women and equalities. (Image: Reuters)

Michelle Donelan, Culture Secretary | Michelle Donelan served as the Culture Secretary even under Liz Truss. She retained her post under Rishi Sunak. (Image: Reuters)

Simon Hart, Chief Whip | Simon Hart will be the Chief Whip and will ensure party discipline in the House of Commons. This means that Hart will have to make sure all MPs vote in line with party policy. (Image: Reuters)

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland | Chris Heaton-Harris retains his post as Northern Ireland Secretary. (Image: Reuters)

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland | Alister Jack, a former government whip, has been retained as Secretary of State for Scotland. He has held the post since 2019. (Image: Reuters)

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales | David TC Davies is the new Secretary of State for Wales. Earlier, he had served as a junior minister in the department. (Image: Reuters)

Lord True, Leader of the Lords | Lord True will continue to be the leader of the House of Lords. (Image: Reuters)

Victoria Prentis, Attorney General | Victoria Prentis will be the new Attorney General, the chief legal adviser to the government. (Image: Reuters)

John Glen, Chief Secretary to the Treasury | John Glen will work as the chief secretary to the Treasury. In his new role, he will be responsible for public expenditure, including spending reviews and strategic planning. (Image: Reuters)

Jeremy Quin, Paymaster General | Jeremy Quin has been appointed Paymaster General and Cabinet Office Minister. (Image: Reuters)

Johnny Mercer, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs | Johnny Mercer was the Minister for Veterans' Affairs in the Cabinet Office under Boris Johnson. He was replaced by Truss when she formed the government. Sunak brought him back to the position. (Image: Reuters)

Tom Tugendhat, Minister for Security | Tom Tugendhat will retain his post as Security Minister in the Home Office. (Image: Reuters)

Gavin Williamson, Minister without portfolio | Williamson will attend the cabinet but not be responsible for any portfolio. (Image: Reuters)

Robert Jenrick, Minister for Immigration | Jenrick will be the Minister for Immigration in the Home Office. He earlier served as Housing Secretary under Boris Johnson. (Image: Reuters)

Andrew Mitchell, Minister for Development | Andrew Mitchell will be the Development Minister at the Foreign Office under Rishi Sunak. (Image: Reuters)