Devastating earthquake wreaks havoc in Turkey and Syria, several dead

SUMMARY A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries and damaging buildings. Turkey declared a level 4 alarm and received international assistance. In Syria, the government held an emergency meeting to address the damage. The US offered to assist and is closely monitoring the situation. The earthquake was the most severe in Turkey since 1999 and was felt in Cyprus and Lebanon as well. Tremors caused widespread damage and authorities focused on search and rescue efforts.

Dozens have been killed and hundreds injured in northwest Syria after the earthquake (Image: Reuters)

Rescue workers sift through the rubble in search of survivors after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. (Image: Reuters)

President Bashar al-Assad held an emergency cabinet meeting to review damage and response efforts. (Image: Reuters)

Thousands of buildings were destroyed in the town of Salqin, Syria following the earthquake (Image: Reuters)

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in Osmaniye province (Image: Reuters)

A man stands near a damaged vehicle, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria (Image: Reuters)

The US offered support and assistance after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria (Image: Reuters)

People gather at the site of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama | Image: Reuters)

Rescuers search for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria. (Image: Reuters)