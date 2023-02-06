Three massive earthquakes jolt Turkey in 24 hours – a look at some the deadliest quakes in recent years

SUMMARY Three powerful earthquakes in 24 hours led to mass destruction in Turkey on Monday. The 7.8 magnitude quake in south-eastern Turkey, which occurred in the early morning, was the worst to hit the country in this century and was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. It was followed by 2 more massive quakes of 7.7 and 6 magnitudes in the afternoon. Here’s a look at some of the deadliest earthquakes in recent years.

Turkey | February 6, 2023 | The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (06:47 IST) at a depth of 17.9 km near the city of Gaziantep. Many buildings have collapsed, and there are reports of people trapped and rising casualties. The cities affected by the tremors are Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis. The quake was also felt in the capital Ankara. In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed after a powerful tremor rocked the northwest of the country. (Image: Reuters)

Indonesia | November 21, 2022 | A devastating earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Indonesia’s West Java. It was very shallow and believed to be the deadliest this year in Indonesia killing 162 people and injuring 326 as buildings collapsed. (Image: Reuters)

Afghanistan | June 21, 2022 | An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in eastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 km. It was the deadliest earthquake to strike the country in two decades and its tremors were felt in India and Pakistan. Hundreds of houses were destroyed and over a thousand people were killed and 1,500 were injured. (Image: Reuters)

Haiti | August 14, 2021 | An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at a depth of 10 km. It destroyed more than a lakh of buildings, killing over 2,200 people and injuring around 12,700. This event happened almost 11 years after the earthquake that hit Port-au-Prince in 2010. (Image: Reuters)

Albania | November 26, 2019 | A powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes struck Albania, centred 30 km west of Tirana, at a depth of 10 km followed by a second earthquake near Durres (34 km northwest of Tirana). It was the strongest earthquake to hit Albania in decades and left 750 people injured and 51 dead. (Image: Reuters)

Iran-Iraq | November 12, 2017 | A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq. It was the deadliest earthquake to date in 2017. Most of the reported casualties were in Kermanshah, Iran’s western province, near the epicentre of the earthquake. The quake injured 10,000 people and 440 were killed. (Image: Reuters)