Turkey and Syria devastated: These countries are hit by most earthquakes

SUMMARY A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria on February 6. The cumulative death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 5,000. As the two countries reel due to the devastation caused by the earthquakes, here is a look at the countries most affected by the earthquakes between 1990 and 2022.

No.8 | Philippines | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 52

No.7 | India | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 57

No.6 | Turkey | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 58

No.5 | The United States of America | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 77 (Image: Reuters)

No.5 | Japan | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 94

No.3 | Iran | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 108

No.2 | Indonesia | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 161 (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | China | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 182 (Image: Reuters)