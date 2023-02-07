English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld News

Turkey and Syria devastated: These countries are hit by most earthquakes

Turkey and Syria devastated: These countries are hit by most earthquakes

Turkey and Syria devastated: These countries are hit by most earthquakes
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Feb 7, 2023 4:13:43 PM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria on February 6. The cumulative death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 5,000. As the two countries reel due to the devastation caused by the earthquakes, here is a look at the countries most affected by the earthquakes between 1990 and 2022.

No.8 | Philippines |
Image count1 / 8

No.8 | Philippines | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 52

No.7 | India | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 57
Image count2 / 8

No.7 | India | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 57

No.6 | Turkey | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 58
Image count3 / 8

No.6 | Turkey | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 58

No.5 | The United States of America | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 77 (Image: Reuters)
Image count4 / 8

No.5 | The United States of America | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 77 (Image: Reuters)

No.5 | Japan | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 94
Image count5 / 8

No.5 | Japan | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 94

No.3 | Iran | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 108
Image count6 / 8

No.3 | Iran | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 108

No.2 | Indonesia | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 161 (Image: Reuters)
Image count7 / 8

No.2 | Indonesia | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 161 (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | China | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 182 (Image: Reuters)
Image count8 / 8

No.1 | China | No. of earthquakes recorded between 1990 to 2022: 182 (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

India is helping earthquake hit Turkey with 101 NDRF personnel, dog squads, X-ray machines and more

Next Article

Indian Army's 89 member medical team leaves for earthquake-hit Turkey

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X