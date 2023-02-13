India, UK, WHO and more – the world lends a helping hand to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria

SUMMARY Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria as rescue teams in freezing temperatures dug through the remains of buildings flattened by consecutive devastating earthquakes on February 6, 2023. While more than 40 countries and territories have sent or are preparing to send teams to Turkey, the same was known of only a handful of countries and territories concerning Syria.

A week after a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, the combined death toll rose to nearly 34,000 and looked set to keep increasing as hopes for finding any more survivors faded. The deadliest quake since 1939 has till now left 29,605 people dead in Turkey with more than 4,300 people reported dead in war-torn Syria. Here’s a look at the international support and offers of aid sent to Turkey and Syria. (Image: Reuters)

India | India has sent two teams from its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising 100 personnel with specially trained canine squads and equipment for search-and-rescue operations. The country also sent medical teams and relief materials to set up a 30-bed field hospital. (Image: PTI)

The United States | The USA sent two, 79-person search-and-rescue teams to assist Turkish authorities. The assistance included nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with a half-dozen specially trained dogs to help with rescue efforts. (Image: Reuters)

United Kingdom | The UK sent 76 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment. An emergency medical team was also sent for support. (Image: Reuters)

Germany | Germany sent a 50-member rescue team to Turkey. A team from the group, with 42 experts and seven dogs, is headed to Kirikhan, near the Syrian border. The country delivered emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment. It also offered to increase assistance to charities providing humanitarian aid in northwest Syria by $1.1 million, promising to provide more support. (Image: Reuters)

European Union | The EU has mobilised 27 search and rescue teams in Turkey. The units come from 19 different European countries, made up of 1,150 rescue workers and 70 dogs. The bloc’s Copernicus satellite system has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services to help first responders. European Commission is also helping neighbouring Syria by funding humanitarian organisations supervising search and rescue operations. (Image: Reuters)

China | China has sent a rescue team comprising 82 members and four search dogs to Turkey. 20 tonnes of supplies and equipment have also been provided along with the first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) to Turkey's relief efforts. (Image: Reuters)

World Health Organization | The WHO has provided emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits. A network of emergency medical teams has also been activated. (Image: Reuters)

International Committee of the Red Cross | The ICRC provided Syria with surgical material and other medical equipment. Canned food, blankets, mattresses and other essential items have also been provided. (Image: Reuters)

Others | Aid is pouring in from various other countries in the form of funds, disaster relief personnel, search and rescue teams, firefighters, medical personnel, civil and structural engineers, etc. (Image: Reuters)