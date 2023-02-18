Quakes, Floods, Fires: Disasters that struck the world in February 2023

SUMMARY From massive earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria to the devastating forest fires that ravaged Chile and flash floods in the Southern Hemisphere, February has been a month of deadly natural calamities.

This month has seen several natural disasters, from the deadly earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria to the devastating forest fires that ravaged Chile. These events serve as reminders of the planet's fragility and the importance of preparedness and resilience. Here’s a look at the natural calamities that overtook humanity just this month. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chile forest fires | Reports of forest fires caused by a heatwave in Chile first emerged on February 4. By February 8, the government had reported 24 casualties. The disaster not only led to the evacuation of hundreds of people but also endangered the habitat of several vulnerable animal species. Some reports suggest that it could take around a decade to recover fertile land in the region. (Image: Reuters)

Turkey-Syria earthquake | On February 6, a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the southern and central regions of Turkey, as well as the northern and western parts of Syria. Just nine hours later, another powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the region, followed by multiple aftershocks, exacerbating the destruction in the region. This disastrous earthquake was one of the deadliest in Turkey’s recent history. As of February 17, the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has surged to nearly 44,000, with many more individuals still missing. (Image: Reuters)

Flash floods in Australia | On February 8 and 9, heavy rainfall led to flash floods in New South Wales in Australia. There were over 600 calls for help, and thousands of people had to be evacuated. The storms that caused the floods were confined to the coast, leaving most areas untouched. No casualties had been reported as of February 9. (Image: Reuters)

Disaster in New Zealand | On February 13, a formidable earthquake rattled near Wellington, New Zealand's capital city. The disaster struck as the country was already grappling with the aftermath of tropical cyclone Gabrielle, which claimed seven lives. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.1, prompted Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to declare a national state of emergency on Tuesday (February 14), citing the persistent rain and flooding as exacerbating factors. As of February 16, the disasters had displaced approximately 9,000 people, with 3,000 of them taking refuge in emergency shelters. Alarmingly, authorities have declared 1,442 people as officially unaccounted for. (Image: AP)

Tajik avalanche | The Gorno-Badakhshan region of eastern Tajikistan has been hit by a series of avalanches this week. Around 69 of these were recorded on February 16. The death toll from the avalanches had risen to 20 by Thursday, according to the Tajikistan government. Hundreds of families have been forced to evacuate their homes. The situation in the Gorno-Badakhshan region, which shares borders with China and Afghanistan, is dire, with many areas still inaccessible due to blocked roads and hazardous conditions. International traffic has been suspended, and the government has issued warnings to residents to avoid travelling through the region until further notice. The avalanches have hit not only homes but also roads, making rescue operations even more challenging. Distressing videos from the affected areas show buildings almost entirely covered with snow, with rescue teams digging tirelessly through the snow in search of survivors. (Image: Reuters)